AWS draws more support for Media & Entertainment Initiative

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has drawn more vendor support for its recently launched Media & Entertainment Initiative.

Evergent, Zype and castLabs are the latest companies to partner up with the public cloud giant to offer new cloud-based services for content creators, rights holders, producers, broadcasters and distributors. Evergent said it will use AWS capabilities and services to improve its customer management and monetization solutions.

Zype said it will continue to automate the scheduling and distribution of on-demand, live and linear video content channels to OTT, social and virtual MVPD platforms by using Amazon Simple Storage Service for hosting content, AWS Elemental MediaLive and AWS Elemental MediaPackage for content preparation, and AWS Elemental MediaTailor for ad insertion.

"Building on AWS has provided Zype with a scalable and flexible framework for providing our leading video API. With AWS, we've been able to scale our services to handle tens of millions of video API requests per second, and our enterprise media customers enjoy the broad connectivity that we provide, allowing them to maximize their existing investments in AWS cloud services in order to innovate and grow their audience reach and revenue," said Zype CEO Ed Laczsynki in a statement.

AWS announced the initiative in late April and set a primary focus helping with content production, media supply chain, analytics, broadcast and direct-to-consumer streaming through its work with Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock, Discovery+, Hulu and Prime Video.

“It’s strategically important for us to keep reliability and security at the forefront of our service architecture,” says Patrick Miceli, executive vice president and chief technology officer at Peacock, in a statement. “As a result of our multi-region, distributed approach and the help of AWS, we were able to achieve Peacock’s technology goals rapidly and at scale.”

“When we envisioned the technology foundation for HBO Max, AWS was the clear choice based on depth and breadth of technology and proven success as the core streaming infrastructure for HBO GO and HBO NOW,” said Jason Lenhart, vice president of engineering and operations, direct-to-consumer technology at WarnerMedia, in a statement. “AWS services, solutions, and support played a key role in the flawless launch of HBO Max and provide a trusted platform as we continue to innovate our service and scale our footprint internationally.”