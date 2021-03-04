Blockgraph partners with TransUnion on addressable advertising

Blockgraph, a TV ad tech initiative focused on using secure, anonymized audience data, has partnered with TransUnion on addressable advertising.

Blockgraph – which is owned by Comcast/NBCUniversal, Charter and ViacomCBS – will use TransUnion’s identity and data-based audience solutions including data modeling, audience creation and activation. Blockgraph will also get access to data marketplace applications Tru Optik, which TransUnion acquired in October.

“TransUnion and Blockgraph will enable the TV industry to take a big leap forward towards its convergent future,” said Jason Manningham, CEO of Blockgraph, in a statement. “By bringing connectivity, efficiency, and transparency to an industry challenged by fragmentation and lack of trust, we are taking addressability and measurement to the next level at a critical inflection point for the TV industry.”

“Connected TV and other digital video services continue to grow in popularity, and marketers are increasing their investments in these channels to extend their reach and improve ROI,” said Matt Spiegel, executive vice president of marketing solutions and media vertical at TransUnion, in a statement. “TransUnion supports the demands of the connected consumer and the growing connected home by providing the next generation of identity-enabled solutions to reach viewers in an omnichannel, privacy-safe way. Our partnership with Blockgraph will allow us to confidently deliver better addressable solutions that meet marketer needs both today and going forward.”

Blockgraph, which first launched in 2017, is an “identity layer” for the TV industry that provides a secure platform for sharing information without disclosing identifiable user data to third parties. Comcast division Freewheel has been developing the software to improve planning, targeting, execution and measurement across screens for TV advertising and marketing. Comcast, Charter and ViacomCBS last year announced that they will all take equal ownership of Blockgraph.