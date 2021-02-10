Brightcove launches Cloud Playout feature for live and on-demand

Brightcove has added a new Cloud Playout feature that allows content owners to program a scheduled playout of both on-demand video assets and live footage or events into a single stream.

The company said the feature will add to its Video Cloud platform a broadcast-like live TV experience that uses pre-recorded content to increase audience engagement and generate more revenue opportunities.

Early adopters of the new feature include AMC and BookMyShow. In March 2021, SXSW Online will be the first Brightcove customer to utilize Cloud Playout for its conference and festivals.

“Horror genre enthusiasts are die-hard fans, and with COVID-19 impacting Halloween celebrations we decided to host ShudderFest, a simulive 24-hour event just for them," said Mike Zagari, executive producer of ShudderFest, in a statement. "With Brightcove's Cloud Playout, we were able to quickly pull together our content lineup and save time on our video workflows, as well as reach our global fan base by easily looping the event for every time zone around the world."

"As the ubiquitous platform for all things entertainment, BookMyShow offers several live event formats across music, comedy, theatricals performances and much more with the entire repertoire being available virtually both as both live events and pre-recorded ones such as Sunburn Home Festival, Rambo Circus and international artists including Willie Gomez, The Buckleys, Taylor Castro to name a few hosted on our live entertainment platform BookMyShow Online, powered by Brightcove,” said Parikshit Dar, co-founder and director at BookMyShow, in a statement. "With Brightcove’s newest feature, Cloud Playout, we have been able to be a lot more flexible with our programming, and we finally have an end-to-end platform for our growing video needs."

“Since Brightcove’s inception, video innovation has been a key priority for us, and Cloud Playout demonstrates our commitment to providing our customers with the best technology and tools to help them succeed with video,” said Namita Dhallan, chief product officer of Brightcove, in a statement. “Cloud Playout is the next innovation in our platform, and by enabling customers to streamline the management and playout of content within a single solution, we’re saving them the additional costs and security risks of utilizing third party apps, while still providing the scalability to reach audiences around the globe, on their schedule.”