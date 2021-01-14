CBS, Dish claim successful addressable ad impressions on live TV

ViacomCBS and Dish Media said they have delivered addressable impressions within a live national broadcast via MVPD set-top box.

The companies said the addressable ad replacement was done on some live campaigns across Dish’s 9 million household footprint in certain CBS-owned-and-operated markets. Adcuratio handled the activation with its signaling solution that was developed in partnership with ViacomCBS and Dish. The solution enables broadcast addressability across MVPD households that integrates with programmer and distributor infrastructure and signaling processes.

“This breakthrough allows ViacomCBS to deliver the most powerful solution for our advertisers by combining the reach of national broadcast with the targeted relevance of household addressable,” said Mike Dean, senior vice president of advanced advertising at ViacomCBS, in a statement. “While cable networks have been addressable for years, addressable national broadcast has remained technically unreachable until now, making this a tremendous milestone for the industry and the future of television.”

Sponsored by Dell Technologies Whitepaper: How to Elevate Your Content Delivery Workflows With Dell EMC PowerScale Learn how Dell EMC PowerScale helps meet surging viewer demand while reducing costs with a single centralized platform for the ingest, processing, and delivery of the content your viewers love. Download Now

RELATED: Dish taps Verizon Media’s DSP for automated access to addressable ads

“Implementing national broadcast enablement is a first for the industry, and a critical achievement in continuing to drive scale for addressable TV advertising,” said Tim Myers, Dish Media general manager of strategy and products, in a statement. “As innovators in the premium video ad space, DISH Media identified the need for this inventory to attract larger, national budgets, so we’re thrilled to partner with ViacomCBS, Adcuratio and Invidi to make this a reality for advertisers.”

CBS and Viacom’s breakthrough comes at a time when others in the industry are also pushing forward with addressable television advertising, which will allow marketers to better target messaging to specific consumers. In November, AMC Networks announced that it is working with Canoe Ventures to run a multi-distributor, linear addressable TV campaign across Charter and Comcast.

TV[R]EV predicted that addressable TV advertising will break out in 2021 thanks to more consumers moving to streaming, cross-platform measurement systems and companies like Nielsen embracing automated content recognition (ACR) and set-top box data.