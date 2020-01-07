CBS, Fox, NBC and others join beta test of Nielsen addressable TV ads

Nielsen is entering the beta testing phase of its addressable TV advertising platform, and several major networks and programmers have signed on for the trial.

The company said A+E Networks, AMC Networks, CBS, Discovery, FOX, NBCUniversal and WarnerMedia will test the solution by running addressable ad campaigns and evaluating how the platform interoperates with their existing workflows. The beta program is underway, and will run through the first half of 2020 in preparation for its commercial debut later in the year.

The companies involved in the trial will be testing the solution’s capabilities, including ad inventory and campaign management, audience targeting, ad decisioning, dynamic ad replacement, and C3/C7 measurement reconciliation.

“As programmers take on the challenge of unlocking the value of their 14 minutes per hour of advertising time, they require solutions to manage complex addressability workflows,” said Kelly Abcarian, general manager of advanced video advertising at Nielsen, in a statement. “Having programmers engage with Nielsen’s Addressable TV Advertising solution to execute test campaigns with brands will allow us to evaluate the end-to-end touchpoints across an addressable TV media buy.”

Nielsen’s open platform is compatible with existing industry standards, including VAST and SCTE, and can integrate with third-party components. The company is hoping its solution will help media seller maximize ROI to advertisers across both linear and addressable TV impressions and help programmers establish whether certain addressable ad loads are open to single or multiple advertisers.

"WarnerMedia has spent the last half-decade developing industry-leading audience-based capabilities that empower advertising to deliver more relevant brand messaging to the audiences that matter most to their business," said Dan Aversano, senior vice president of ad innovation and programmatic solutions at WarnerMedia Ad Sales, in a statement. "We believe that all digital and linear modalities where consumers engage with our premium content should be addressable. This will help create more engaging and relevant ad experiences for our consumers and more effective advertising for agency and advertiser partners. We look forward to working with Nielsen through this beta period to uncover new opportunities to expand our effort towards that goal."