CBS migrates entire broadcast footprint to AWS cloud

ViacomCBS will migrate operations for its entire broadcast footprint to Amazon Web Services’ cloud in a move aimed at efficiencies and cost savings.

The migration – which the companies called one of the first such large-scale transformations in the media and entertainment industry – will span 425 linear television channels and 40 global data and media centers.

ViacomCBS expects its new cloud-based hub will help it launch new channels faster, assemble live content to optimize delivery over any distribution channel, add image and video analysis to applications and automate workflows. The broadcaster intends to use AWS Elemental media services including Amazon Rekognition and Amazon SageMaker.

“We are expanding our strategic relationship with AWS to support our industry-leading technology and operations transformation,” said Phil Wiser, executive vice president and chief technology officer at ViacomCBS, in a statement. “With AWS, we will be able to automate and streamline our processes for content production, licensing, and distribution to consumer streaming services and innovate faster to deliver improved customer experiences. We are thinking and acting aggressively to build on the major disruptions that ViacomCBS is bringing to the market with our leading global content and services. AWS’s deep portfolio of services will help us unleash the power of content in new and interesting ways that benefit our advertisers, licensing partners, and streaming services.”

“We are excited to deepen our relationship with ViacomCBS to redefine video delivery of media and entertainment content for global audiences across any platform,” said Greg Pearson, vice president of worldwide commercial sales at Amazon Web Services, in a statement. “Moving its broadcast media operations to AWS gives ViacomCBS the agility to lower costs, take advantage of new distribution models, and drive efficiency and innovation across its entire global media operations. Using AWS’s proven operational experience and unparalleled portfolio of services, ViacomCBS can create and deliver new video content experiences with the utmost reliability and reach audiences no matter what platform they use.”