Comcast’s blockchain TV data initiative finds chief revenue officer

Blockgraph – a TV ad tech initiative focused on using secure, anonymized audience data – has hired Aleck Schleider as its first ever chief revenue officer.

Blockgraph – which is co-owned by Comcast, Charter and ViacomCBS – will task Schleider with growing the list of clients and partners within the Blockgraph platform. He will oversee all sales and account management roles and will also guide the platform’s monetization strategy and commercial direction. Schleider will report directly to Blockgraph CEO Jason Manningham.

“Our long-term vision for the development of Blockgraph has always been to introduce data into the television and OTT marketplace in a safe, secure and sustainable way. As we continue to build our successful launch with our founding Members, we are excited to bring the industry a scaled collaboration platform built to serve all ecosystem participants, including connectivity providers, video distributors, publishers, agencies, brands, and data partners,” said Manningham in a statement. “We knew that the CRO position would be crucial in realizing a sustainable monetization strategy, and Aleck’s demonstrated success in both maximizing revenue performance and delivering new product solutions is why he was the perfect choice for this role.”

Most recently, Schleider served as senior vice president of client and data strategy at Amobee and Videology. Prior to that, he held product, marketing and commercial leadership roles at Forbes and Advertising.com.

Blockgraph, which first launched in 2017, is an “identity layer” for the TV industry that provides a secure platform for sharing information without disclosing identifiable user data to third parties. Comcast division Freewheel has been developing the software to improve planning, targeting, execution and measurement across screens for TV advertising and marketing.

The joint venture is exploring new ways of using audience data for advanced TV and premium video advertising. The idea is that Blockgraph technology can allow media companies to form insights across their collective platforms without relying exclusively on third parties.