Comscore expands Predictive Audiences ad targeting in Europe

Comscore is expanding its Predictive Audiences connected TV targeting capability in Europe starting with the U.K. and Germany.

The company said its “cookie-free” viewership segments for advertisers use data assets built from its opted-in digital panel, behavioral data, connected TV ad exposure and viewership data.

Comscore intends to help advertisers programmatically reach audiences based on their connected TV viewership behavior across desktop, mobile and TV. Comscore's new Predictive Audiences based on U.K. and Germany connected TV viewership behaviors are available today on demand-side platforms. The company said it will provide more options for extending linear TV advertising buys in more markets soon.

"Comscore has been the gold standard for measuring audiences and advertising across platforms. As we enter the next generation of media, we are excited to leverage our unique CTV viewership dataset to expand our offering," said Guido Fambach, executive vice president of EMEA and APAC for Comscore, in a statement. "These solutions offer European advertisers and agencies a bridge to overcoming a gap that they have been trying to overcome for years."

"The media landscape and consumption patterns are evolving fast and the need for advertisers to reach granular audiences in Europe did not diminish upon the implementation of GDPR," said Rachel Gantz, general manager of activation solutions at Comscore, in a statement. "With these industry-leading capabilities, Comscore is excited to bring the value of audience targeting back to Europe translated into an unmatched contextual capability."

Last year, Comscore partnered with Samba TV to launch international smart TV measurement capabilities in select European markets.