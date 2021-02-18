Comscore, MediaMath team for ad targeting in Latin America

Comscore and MediaMath, an independent ad tech company, have partnered to launch a connected TV, video, mobile and desktop contextual ad targeting solution in Latin America.

The solution, which uses MediaMath's demand-side platform, is promising brand safety, brand suitability and contextual relevance targeting for Spanish, Portuguese and more than 40 other languages. Comscore said it will also offer “cookie-free” age and gender demographic targeting in Brazil and Mexico within desktop, mobile, and CTV advertising.

The companies claim this is the first-ever CTV and video contextual capability to use frame-by-frame visual recognition and second-by-second audio processing to provide categorization of the full content.

Sponsored by Dell Technologies Whitepaper: How to Elevate Your Content Delivery Workflows With Dell EMC PowerScale Learn how Dell EMC PowerScale helps meet surging viewer demand while reducing costs with a single centralized platform for the ingest, processing, and delivery of the content your viewers love. Download Now

"As third-party cookies are phased out and media consumption habits continue to rapidly shift, brands need sophisticated, scalable targeting solutions to continue to reach their consumers in a privacy-friendly and brand-safe way," Alejandro Fosk, senior vice president at Comscore LATAM, in a statement. "Against this evolving media landscape, we're thrilled to partner with MediaMath to bring Comscore's best-in-class contextual technology to the Latin American market to help advertisers reach consumers across mobile, desktop and Connected TV."

RELATED: Comscore expands Predictive Audiences ad targeting in Europe

"In a world where consumers increasingly consume news and content via CTV, MediaMath overlays the efficiency of programmatic buying with a commitment to the transparency and safety which brands rightly demand," said Guillermo Abud, senior vice president of business development for Latin America and U.S. Multicultural at MediaMath, in a statement. "Through the SOURCE digital media ecosystem, we provide our customers with the confidence of a privacy-focused, brand-safe solution, within an addressable and accountable supply chain. Our partnership with Comscore provides an unmatched contextual approach to reach consumers across channels, and we're delighted to be partnering with them to bring this solution to market."

"Advertisers need next-generation solutions to reach consumers once cookies go away," said Aldo Tabe, director of Precision+ for Publicis Media, in a statement. "Comscore and MediaMath's partnership is an important milestone for the region and will enable brands to identify relevant CTV and video content in a way that is brand-safe as well as enable targeting using cookie-free demographics in Brazil and Mexico."