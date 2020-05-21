Conviva launches TikTok analytics for video advertisers

Conviva, a streaming media viewership metrics company, said it’s the first to launch analytics for popular social media platform TikTok, which has about 800 million monthly active users.

The insights and data will be added to the Conviva Social Insights dashboard, which already covers other social platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Stories, Snapchat, Twitter and YouTube. The company said it will help marketers gauge the success of TikTok advertising campaigns by offering visibility into other social media campaigns, comparative benchmarks and performance baselines to track business KPIs.

Conviva said it can improve the balance between social data collection and data analysis through its unified measurement and streamlined workflows.

The company also said its platform can identify key themes, hashtags, and content that drive TikTok views and engagements so publishers can refine their content strategies. The company also said it can benchmark performance around tentpole events, integrate TikTok into ongoing branded content strategies and provide a better view into followers and viewing behaviors around sponsorship and promotion opportunities.

"It is essential to understand your investment in new and emerging social platforms," said Nick Cicero, vice president of strategy at Conviva, in a statement. "Conviva Social Insights delivers customers a clear window into social performance across each of the leading platforms, now including TikTok, so they can assess how to allocate time and resources into making more engaging content for their audiences."

In 2018, Conviva acquired Delmondo and used the company’s social audience analytics platform to launch its Conviva Social Insights product.