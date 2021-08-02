Conviva, The Trade Desk to inject more context into CTV ad buys

Conviva and The Trade Desk are partnering to provide content context for improving connected TV advertising campaigns based on signals and effectiveness.

The companies said their aim is to provide publishers with network, genre, rating, length and other detailed data for programmatic buyers. They said more details about the partnership, product offering and participating publishers will be available via a webinar this month.

Conviva said that some of its latest data suggests only 39% of buyers believe they have the data needed to run streaming ad campaigns effectively and only 8% of buyers feel streaming content has context that is safe for their brand.

“The simple truth is streaming advertising needs transparent, contextual data to continue to build confidence in the channel,” said Conviva CEO Keith Zubchevich in a statement. “By integrating The Trade Desk and our premium publisher partners, we will help unlock the multi-billion opportunity in streaming advertising and move the industry forward. Brands will have the detailed contextual data they need; publishers will remain in full control.”

Conviva sources content metadata from the video player of publishers for its Stream Sensor technology, which is currently embedded in 3.3 billion streaming video applications and measuring more than 500 million unique viewers watching 180 billion streams per year with nearly 2 trillion transactions per day across more than 180 countries.

“Our goal is to provide as much data as possible to our advertising clients as they plan and execute their digital media campaigns,” said Michelle Hulst, COO at The Trade Desk, in a statement. “By partnering with Conviva to offer connected TV advertisers with even more data than what’s available in linear TV, we are opening up a new world of opportunity while maintaining the control and safeguards that are desired by both publishers and brands.”