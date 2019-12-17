Dailymotion intros vertical video advertising format

Dailymotion is rolling out a new vertical video advertising format, VerticalVue, that simultaneously plays alongside publishers’ video content inside the company’s player.

The company said the format is designed to boost completion rates without being overly disruptive to the consumer experience. Advertisements are automatically muted unless a user hovers over it. The company also said that brands will be able to use existing creatives they have developed for other vertical ad formats such as Instagram Stories and Snapchat with VerticalVue.

French automobile manufacturer Renault is one of the first brands to experiment with the format and Dailymotion said that over four weeks, Renault saw a completion rate of 97% and a viewability rate of 87%.

Dailymotion completed a study with Harris Interactive and found that 72% of viewers were attentive to the ad, which it said compared favorably to 60% for pre-roll. The study claims that 76% of viewers found it innovative, 69% found it less intrusive than other formats and 72% found it well adapted to their viewing experience.

“With new platforms giving consumers more options than ever for content consumption, advertisers are emphasizing quality and engagement to drive performance and attract viewers," said Bichoi Bastha, chief ad tech officer at Dailymotion, in a statement. "Superior and respectful user experiences are key to lifting up sales for the most successful brands today. Through the introduction of VerticalVue, we’re creating a consumer-first experience within premium, brand-safe content for advertisers to convert and acquire customers.”

VerticalVue comes after Dailymotion last year developed a pre-roll ad that allows consumers to fast forward to the primary message within the advertisement.

Paris-based Vivendi acquired a majority stake in Dailymotion in 2015.