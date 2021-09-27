Dish debuts smaller, more efficient Smartbox 2

Dish Business today debuted Smartbox 2, a smaller and more efficient version of the commercial video headend, available starting October 15.

The new box, which delivers up to 192 channels of HD TV, is approximately half the size of its predecessor and reduces power consumption by up to 50%. It comes with a 10-gig networking port and it supports customized guides, use of private network and access to API based remote monitoring and management.

"The leader in in-room entertainment is continuing to innovate, and we're taking Smartbox to the next level with twice the power in half the size," said Amir Ahmed, SVP of Sales, "Smartbox 2 takes all of the benefits of the original Smartbox and makes them more accessible and affordable than ever before."

The new Smartbox 2 will continue to run Evolve, Dish Business’ Android TV-based video streaming service that’s marketed toward apartment complexes, hotels, bars, restaurants, hospitals, office spaces and other multi-dwelling units.

In 2019, Dish said it was the first major pay TV provider in the U.S. to integrate the Netflix service on a customized hotel TV platform. The integration will let hotel guests subscribe to Netflix or sign into their existing account by accessing the Netflix app via the on-screen TV menu, the linear channel guide or by pressing the Netflix button on the remote control. Then user credentials are automatically removed from the system after guests check out.

It will also work for OnStream, Dish Business’ streaming service that allows guests to watch live TV on their own phones, tablets and laptops via their web browser. That service is also available through Amazon Fire TV Stick, AirPlay or casting for TVs.