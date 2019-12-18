Dish rolls out Reach Booster to bolster addressability of TV ads

Dish Media is introducing a new advertising tech product called Reach Booster, which it says will help national TV ad campaigns to better reach their intended targets.

The company said Reach Booster will use addressable technology and campaign delivery data to identify and serve households initially missed, or not sufficiently served, during a national linear campaign.

"The reach of a national linear campaign naturally plateaus, missing millions of viewers and overexposing others," said Kevin Arrix, senior vice president of Dish Media, in a statement. "By adding Reach Booster, the reach curve continuously builds and frequency is stabilized, improving both campaign performance and the viewing experience."

RELATED: Dish signs ad tech deal with Comcast’s FreeWheel

Dish Media has been testing the feature with marketers and, though it’s not naming which brands tried it out, it is claiming some positive results. The company said a consumer-packaged goods brand recently used Reach Booster a saw the initial linear schedule reach of 58%, across both Dish and Sling TV platforms, jump to a total reach to 86%. This included an additional 1.8 million new households across both platforms who had not previously seen the ad.

Dish Media also said that a luxury automaker's initial linear campaign schedule had 46% reach, but adding Reach Booster took it to 74% total reach.

The new product launch for Dish Media comes directly on the heels of the company’s recent agreement with Comcast’s FreeWheel. Dish Media is partnering with FreeWheel to use a new technology that allows distributors to optimize ad campaigns across traditional demo-based and addressable linear TV.

This unified technology means that a distributor doesn’t have to use separate platforms linear TV spot inventory and dynamically inserted ad inventory.