Dish signs ad tech deal with Comcast’s FreeWheel

Dish Media is partnering with Comcast’s FreeWheel to use a new technology that allows distributors to optimize ad campaigns across traditional demo-based and addressable linear TV.

This unified technology means that a distributor doesn’t have to use separate platforms linear TV spot inventory and dynamically inserted ad inventory.

“A unified view of inventory allows us to help advertisers as they look to use TV’s full-funnel capabilities – everything from national linear to targeted, addressable,” said Kevin Arrix, senior vice president of Dish Media Sales, in a statement. “FreeWheel’s solution can help assure we have the inventory to meet both rating and impression goals, for linear and addressable, while also helping control reach and frequency, which translates to a better experience for the viewer.”

Webinar This Week Visual Technologies: Can the Current Approach Deliver on the User Experience of the Future? Visual technologies – video, yes, but also cloud gaming, AR/VR, and immersive content – are a game of multiples. As the number of users and providers increase, is the current network approach equipped to deliver on the promise of the technology? Register now to learn more. https://pages.questexweb.com/InterDigital-Registration-121819.html?source=inline

FreeWheel’s solution uses inputs including inventory availability, viewership forecasts and sales order data to help distributors manage their inventory and help advertisers meet campaign goals.

RELATED: Discovery taps Comcast’s FreeWheel for unified ad management

“Making addressable advertising more viable is important to the industry. Distributors need to maximize inventory value, while also reducing manual workflow and improving operational workflows. This ensures marketers’ campaigns are optimally paced and reach their targeted audiences in the most efficient way possible. A unified approach to inventory management, including the growing number of addressable campaigns, is key to achieving this goal,” said FreeWheel General Manager Dave Clark in a statement.

In September, FreeWheel announced a similar partnership with Discovery that allow the programmer to more easily manage advertising across its digital and traditional linear properties.

“FreeWheel has been a strong partner over the years, and their work to integrate the tech stacks of our expanded portfolio, while complicated, has been seamless,” said Keith Kazerman, executive vice president of digital sales and advanced advertising and research at Discovery, Inc., in a statement. “The resulting, combined Discovery platform offers advertisers the necessary scale and intelligence to reach their customers across the array of data-enabled delivery channels that are redefining the way television is bought and sold.”