Dish taps Verizon Media’s DSP for automated access to addressable ads

Dish Media said it will start using Verizon Media’s demand-side platform (DSP) to provide automated access to Dish’s household addressable ad inventory.

The deal means advertisers can access traditional linear channels alongside OTT media including Sling TV. For Verizon Media, the deal, adds 7 million new households to its programmatic addressable footprint which, alongside Fios, is approaching nearly 11 million in total.

“Our full stack omnichannel platform provides advertisers with a diverse set of channels powered by relevant, qualified data, while offering premium publishers and content owners superior monetization and reach capabilities,” said Kelly Liang, senior vice president of partnerships at Verizon Media, in a statement. “Together, our demand and supply-side platforms drive stronger efficiencies, revenue opportunities and enable us to better serve the market as a whole. In partnering with Dish Media, we bring more addressable options, at scale, to the programmatic environment.”

“Dish Media is committed to minimizing friction for our partners and driving alignment in the advanced advertising space, which is why we support an open approach defined by flexibility, interoperability and transparency,” said Kevin Arrix, senior vice president of Dish Media, in a statement. “Our partnership with Verizon Media drives this open approach forward, offering new ways for brands to participate in an omnivideo environment and to better access addressable advertising’s full potential.”

Verizon Media said the Dish inventory will be available by early fourth quarter 2020.

The Verizon Media deal follows Dish Media’s announcement earlier this year that it will enable programmatic buying for its set-top box video on demand ads. It will allow advertisers to bid on the linear inventory through private, real-time auctions set up with demand-side platforms.

"Dish Media is continuously innovating to develop new capabilities that help advertisers make the most of their investments," said Arrix. "Enabling our set-top box VOD inventory drives programmatic video ads into traditional linear households, a previously untapped audience for digital buyers."