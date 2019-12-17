Dish unveils AirTV 2 over-the-air TV DVR device

Dish Network and Sling TV today officially launched AirTV 2, a new version of its Wi-Fi-enabled over-the-air broadcast tuner and DVR.

The device – which allows users to watch antenna television on smartphones and tablets, both in and out of the home – is designed to be sleeker and more powerful than its predecessor. AirTV 2 houses an 802.11ac 2x2 dual-band Wi-Fi system and adopts a more narrow, upright design than the original AirTV.

"AirTV 2 takes a great idea and wraps it in an even better package, making it easy for cord-cutters to integrate their local channels with an OTT subscription," said Mitch Weinraub, director of product development for AirTV, in a statement. "The robust Wi-Fi connection means customers can place the AirTV 2 anywhere in the home to get the best possible OTA signal without dealing with the wiring or placing the antenna near the TV."

Webinar This Week Visual Technologies: Can the Current Approach Deliver on the User Experience of the Future? Visual technologies – video, yes, but also cloud gaming, AR/VR, and immersive content – are a game of multiples. As the number of users and providers increase, is the current network approach equipped to deliver on the promise of the technology? Register now to learn more. https://pages.questexweb.com/InterDigital-Registration-121819.html?source=inline

RELATED: Editor's Corner—AirTV is a handy cord-cutting device that few will ever use

AirTV 2 connects to a digital antenna and a wireless or wired network to provide two live streams of digitally transmitted OTA content simultaneously, one of which may be viewed out of the home. The device can be paired with an external hard drive to record up to two channels at the same time.

AirTV 2 allows for broadcast channels to be viewed within the Sling app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and iOS and Android devices. Existing Sling TV customers can integrate local channels directly into their Sling channel guide. Customers can also set up a free Sling TV account to access their local channels via AirTV.

AirTV 2 is available today for $99.99 from AirTV.net and available through bundle offers to new Sling TV customers on Sling.com. Sling TV is also rolling out limited time offers with the launch.

Receive an AirTV 2 and an indoor OTA antenna for $49 with a three-month prepaid subscription to Sling TV.

Receive an AirTV Mini, an AirTV 2 and an indoor OTA antenna for $99 with a three-month prepaid subscription to Sling TV.

Receive two AirTV Minis, an AirTV 2 and an indoor OTA antenna for $149 with a three-month prepaid subscription to Sling TV.