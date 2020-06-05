Disney hops aboard Nielsen’s addressable TV ad trial

Disney Media Networks is the latest programmer to join Nielsen’s addressable TV advertising beta trial ahead of the upcoming commercial launch.

Disney joins A+E Networks, AMC Networks, CBS, Discovery, FOX, NBCUniversal and WarnerMedia, which all announced in January that they will test Nielsen’s solution by running addressable ad campaigns and evaluating how the platform interoperates with their existing workflows. At the time, Nielsen said the beta program would run through the first half of 2020 in preparation for its commercial debut later in the year.

Nielsen said the participating programmers in the beta program represent 75% of linear TV impressions in the U.S. The companies involved in the trial will be testing the solution’s capabilities, including ad inventory and campaign management, audience targeting, ad decisioning, dynamic ad replacement, and C3/C7 measurement reconciliation.

"At Disney, we are focused on delivering innovative ad solutions that bring our loyal audiences closer to the brands they love," said Laura Nelson, senior vice president of cross portfolio solutions at Disney Advertising Sales, in a statement. "Over the past several years, we have taken steps to enable our commercial inventory in an addressable first way and this is just the latest example. We are excited to be part of Nielsen's Addressable TV beta program and we are optimistic that their technology and advanced addressable capabilities will serve our unique needs and that of our advertisers."

In 2018, Disney launched Luminate, a data-based targeting program for ads across Disney’s brands including ABC, ESPN, Freeform and the Disney Channels. The product packages in features including linear optimization, digital audience guarantees, digital private marketplace (programmatic), attribution studies to quantify advertiser return on investment and ESPN’s LiveConnect lead solution for live sports.