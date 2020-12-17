DoubleVerify set to measure video ad impressions on Facebook

DoubleVerify said the Media Rating Council (MRC) has accredited its impression and viewability measurement and reporting for display and video ads on Facebook and Instagram.

The software platform for digital media measurement said it’s the first time a third-party solution has been accredited by the MRC for integrated viewable impression measurement on a large digital platform.

“MRC’s accreditation of DoubleVerify for its integrated viewability measurement on the Facebook and Instagram platforms represents a major achievement,” said George W. Ivie, executive director and CEO of the MRC, in a statement. “This first of its kind MRC accreditation, which resulted from an end-to-end audit that included elements of both Facebook’s data collection and transmission, and DV’s ingestion, processing, and reporting of that data, can give advertisers and others who rely on it the assurances they need that independent, third-party advertising measurement is achievable today on large digital platforms.”

DV’s third-party integrated measurement solution allows clients to see their media spend across all digital platforms and environments, and the MRC accreditation of DV’s viewability solution with Facebook and Instagram marks an important move to increase transparency within the industry. DoubleVerify said its latest MRC accreditation – which it hopes will increase transparency on digital platforms – came about after an audit conducted by independent CPAs on MRC’s behalf. Ad placements accredited as reported by DoubleVerify include display and video creatives served within the Facebook Newsfeed on desktop and mobile web as well as those served on the Facebook and Instagram mobile apps.

“Being the first to achieve accreditation for third-party measurement on a large digital platform such as Facebook is an attestation of DV’s commitment to reliable and accurate processes and methodologies across our platform and company,” said Matt McLaughlin, COO at DoubleVerify, in a statement. “This has been a multi-year project, which included auditing of Facebook as well as DV, and we are proud to be the first accreditation of an integration with Facebook’s apps and technologies.”

DoubleVerify first received MRC accreditation in February 2013 for its impression quality suite of services and desktop display viewability. In 2015, the MRC accredited DV for desktop video ad viewability and invalid traffic for both desktop and mobile web, and in 2017, DV received additional accreditation for the detection of invalid traffic within mobile apps.