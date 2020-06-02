Evolution Digital opens Android TV device management platform

Evolution Digital is launching Evolution Device Manager (eDM), a cloud-based service for operators that have deployed its Android TV-based eSTREAM 4K set-top boxes.

The new hosted platform lets operators handle management, administration and control for eSTREAM 4K devices in the field. In addition to dealing with device information and functions like location, storage, reboot, lock and unlock, the platform will relay analytics and diagnostic information while also allowing providers to administer API specifications for all core eDM features.

eDM also offers operators managed application (APK) update capabilities, allowing for middleware upgrades that Evolution Digital said do not require a full Android TV build and recertification. Operators can push new APK versions to specially designated devices and device groups.

"As the video landscape continues to evolve, Evolution Digital consistently seeks out new opportunities and advantages to better equip operators' toolkits," said Evolution Digital COO Cash Hagen in a statement. "eDM offers an unparalleled solution for operators to anticipate the needs of the consumer, rather than relying on reactive approaches like fielding unanticipated customer service calls. As consumers increasingly transition towards all-IP video solutions, eSTREAM 4K, powered by Android TV, with eDM facilitate both enhanced customer satisfaction and streamlined OPEX, as operators can now avoid time and money spent towards truck rolls, equipment replacement and blind troubleshooting.”

The company said new eDM customers include Midco, Blue Ridge and Service Electric Cablevision. Last year, Midco picked Evolution Digital’s eSTREAM 4K set-top box to go along with its IPTV service planned for launch in early 2020. The box launches directly to Midco's app-based TV service and gives customers access to third-party apps through the Google Play Store. The box is integrated with the TiVo user experience that Midco uses for its IPTV service.