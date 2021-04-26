Exeest launches content acquisition hub

Exeest today launched its new entertainment marketplace, which will serve as a digital hub built to connect buyers and sellers of video content.

The platform is promising a modern search, discovery and delivery experience for buyers. For sellers, a full asset management tool for agents, distributors, rights holders and producers to manage their catalogs. Exeest is coming to market with a catalog of content for licensing from partners including Caracol, Cinedigm, Complex Networks, Epic Pictures, Keshet, Propagate and Telemundo.

The company said that sellers will be able to securely provide screeners, create private screening rooms for multiple titles and users, and activate content on the marketplace. Sellers will also have access to screener analytics including notifications for page visits, content views and percentage of the content watched.

Exeest is securing content access through watermarking, DRM and two-factor authentication and providing selective uploads so only selected content on the digital marketplace is exposed to buyers.

Buyers will essentially get access to a free streaming platform that can be sorted and filtered by genre, windows, rights, territories and more. Exeest said it’s using AI to learn buyers’ preferences and provide title recommendations along with personalized watchlists, reminders and notes. Buyers will be able to make an offer either directly through the platform or to communicate directly with sellers.

“From discovery to delivery, we are deeply focused on using technology to modernize the process with instant access to inspirational content from all over the world,” said Matteo Petrelli, co-founder and CEO of Exeest, in a statement. “The inflection point of virtual innovation has been accelerated during Covid, and now will continue at warp speed.”

“Petrelli’s background as a writer/director and a tech entrepreneur is evident in the design and functionality of the platform. The easy to navigate digital hub provides a full range of options for buyers and sellers of programming. Discovering, buying, selling, and distributing content can be such a manual, fragmented process, Exeest offers an elegant streamlined solution,” said Exeest Advisory Board Member Diane Tryneski, who previously served as executive vice president and chief technology officer at HBO.