Fastly debuts direct private network connect for streaming content

Fastly, an edge cloud platform provider, today announced Origin Connect, a direct private network connection between an organization’s origin server and a Fastly Shield point of presence (POP).

Fastly said Origin Connect is a way to lower transit costs, reduce engineering complexity and improve reliability for high-volume streaming content. The company also said that a direct, private peering connection increases the predictability of traffic sent across dedicated bandwidth and reduces the number of hops in a network path. It also promised that customers using Origin Connect will no longer pay egress costs for outbound traffic from their origin server since they are shipping that traffic over a private connection directly to Fastly.

Fastly also said Origin Connect can help reduce the risks of failed origin requests, reduce latency due to the lack of in-between transit and upstream providers and a dedicated fiber interconnect.

“Helping our customers meet their end users’ expectations is our top priority, and today, the media industry is subject to some of the strongest scrutiny when it comes to user experience and content delivery,” said Dana Wolf, senior vice president of product and marketing at Fastly, in a statement. “But making good on those expectations has typically come at a high price with other solutions. Our Origin Connect offering is a win-win for both our customers who will reduce egress costs of delivering this content, and for their viewers who will enjoy a more reliable streaming experience. We’re excited to continue to do our part in contributing to the media community’s ongoing focus on innovation.”