Firstlight, SSIMWAVE set video quality technology partnership

Firstlight Media and SSIMWAVE are partnering in hopes of driving more adoption of artificial intelligence-based video quality optimization technology.

The two companies are teaming to allow streaming video and pay TV providers to implement SSIMWAVE's SSIMPLUS system in conjunction with Firstlight Media's modular, cloud-based streaming platform that is built on Gen 5 architecture. The partnership supports optimization of encoding for VOD content, as well as live video monitoring from source to device.

SSIMPLUS, which is based on human visual systems, uses software probes within the delivery chain and an objective scoring methodology to provide insights into video quality from source to device. SSIMPLUS enables video providers to fix processing and delivery issues, validate and manage HDR quality, and balance viewer experience and cost to support expense reduction and subscriber satisfaction goals.

Sponsored by Dell Technologies Whitepaper: How to Elevate Your Content Delivery Workflows With Dell EMC PowerScale Learn how Dell EMC PowerScale helps meet surging viewer demand while reducing costs with a single centralized platform for the ingest, processing, and delivery of the content your viewers love. Download Now

RELATED: Deeper Dive—Struum could become an MVPD for smaller streaming services

"Research has shown that quality of video experiences or delivery costs are the primary concerns for more than 50% of video providers, and that almost one-fourth of providers are unsure of how to measure QoE," said Dr. Abdul Rehman, CEO and co-founder of SSIMWAVE, in a statement. "Firstlight Media's platform expertise and ambitious growth strategies will help us broaden adoption of SSIMWAVE solutions that can help providers optimize both bitrates and viewer experiences."

"There are proven links between Quality of Experience and viewer loyalty," said Andre Christensen, CEO and co-founder of Firstlight Media, in a statement. "SSIMWAVE's advances on its Emmy-winning algorithm can uniquely provide value to our customers by helping them cost-effectively deliver the quality levels that build long-term subscriber value."