Gogo taps CMAF-based DRM to allow app-free in-flight entertainment

Gogo plane
Gogo said the rollout of the new technology will be complete in the first half of 2020. (Gogo)

Gogo has partnered with castLabs to build a digital rights management solution that allows travelers to access video on-demand content without needing apps or plug-ins.

Gogo, which provides connectivity services for airlines, including United and Delta, said its new solution allows each on-demand title to be packaged for browsers like Safari and Chrome on all operating systems with a single file using Common Media Application Format or CMAF. The company said the single encrypted file format allows for Gogo's inflight entertainment (IFE) service, Gogo Vision, to store 50% more content than other solutions.

Gogo said the rollout of the new technology will be complete in the first half of 2020.

"Gogo is the first in the industry to launch a streaming solution that uses a single encrypted file format to play video across the most popular browsers," said Blane Boynton, senior vice president of product for Gogo, in a statement. "castLabs is our technology enabler, and a well-known and trusted DRM vendor in the industry. By removing the need for an app or plug-in, Gogo provides a seamless experience to our airline partners and their passengers."

"Gogo is leveraging our updated PRESTOplay and DRMtoday solutions that utilize the latest advances in streaming technology to deliver a single version of content to all modern browsers, agnostic to the various DRM systems they support,'' said Michael Stattmann, founder of castLabs, in a statement. "Gogo is indeed the first to use the latest CMAF file format with 'cbcs' encryption to enable an app-free inflight entertainment experience on mobile devices."

CastLabs first announced the app-less playback feature for its DRMToday Onboard product back in August. The feature was developed in cooperation with Lufthansa. The company said DRMtoday Onboard solution allows just-in-time license creation for all major DRM platforms.

