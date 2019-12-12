Google builds Android TV test device for Android 10 features

Google has built a new Android TV device that will allow developers to test Android 10 implementations before rolling them out to the public.

The device, called ADT-3, is a pre-certified TV dongle with a quad-core A53, 2 GB of DDR3 memory and a 4Kp60 HDR HDMI 2.1 output that Google designed with new updates and security patches. The company said in a blog post that by “providing a way to test on physical and up to date hardware, developers can better validate their Android TV app’s compatibility.”

ADT-3 is expected to be available for purchase through an Android TV OEM partner in the coming months.

The device is being introduced as Android API Level 29 along with its performance and security updates through Android 10 for Android TV.

“We’re excited to provide faster updates through Project Treble and more secure storage with encrypted user data. TLS 1.3 by default also brings better performance benefits and is up to date with the TLS standard. In addition, Android 10 includes hardening for several security-critical areas of the platform,” wrote Paul Lammertsma, developer advocate at Google.

The new Android TV test device arrives after Google recently introduced a pair of Android TV reference designs for pay TV operators.

The Android TV operator dongle is a turnkey 4K streaming device that operators can brand and customize. Google worked with a manufacturer to handle fulfillment and logistics for the device, which launches straight into the operator app and allows its home screen to be customized by the operator as well. The device also supports Google Assistant and has Chromecast built in.

The other Android TV product on display was a hybrid set-top box reference design built to get operators closer to being ready for production. Google worked on standardizing hardware specs with different partners and worked with SoC partners on choosing a chipset and a manufacturer. The SoC partners provide software and works with Google on certifying the device. At IBC, Google was showing off the first implementation with an Amlogic chipset.