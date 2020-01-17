Haivision intros SRT-based mobile video player

Haivision launched Haivision Play Pro, a free mobile player that will allow streamers, developers and broadcasters a way to watch and monitor SRT video streams.

Haivision developed and open sourced the SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) protocol to support streaming over any network and built Play Pro for monitoring low-latency video. Users can monitor contribution streams and view return feeds in the field, whether they are the live to air streams, feeds supporting remote interviews or teleprompter feeds. The end-to-end latency achievable with Play Pro is less than half of a second, enabling real-time interactivity.

With Play Pro, users can tune to an SRT stream or create and save channel lists that can be shared with team members needing access to a range of feeds. Channel lists can be centrally managed ensuring that subscribed users are always able to access only the streams they need.

“SRT is changing the way the world streams and our Play Pro app is the ideal player for anyone who needs to watch secure, low latency SRT streams on the go,” said Marcus Schioler, vice president of product marketing at Haivision, in a statement. “Providing users with a premium SRT viewing experience anywhere, Play Pro is a must-have resource in every broadcaster’s toolbox.”

Haivision Play Pro supports H.264 and HEVC playback; low-latency encrypted SRT, UDP unicast or multicast, and HLS streams up to 4K/UHD 2160p60; and SRT secure streaming with AES 128- or 256-bit encryption.

Last month, the SRT Alliance, a group that supports an open source video transport protocol and technology stack, said it now has more than 300 member companies.