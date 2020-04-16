Harmonic makes its video encoding tech free during COVID-19 crisis

Harmonic today said that it’s making its EyeQ content-aware encoding technology free for the next 90 days while the COVID-19 crisis drives up streaming video demand.

The pandemic has led to rapid growth in network traffic, resulting in strain across global broadband networks, due largely to increased amounts of streaming video consumption. OpenVault said that Easter Sunday downstream consumption was 16.3 GB per subscriber, an increase of 15.8% over the previous Sunday (14.1 GB) and of 37.9% over Sunday, March 1 (11.8 GB), immediately before COVID-19 social distancing measures began to take effect.

Harmonic is hoping its EyeQ technology can help address the recent traffic surges. The technology uses artificial intelligence to reduce streaming congestion on broadband networks by up to 50% without impacting quality. EyeQ is available on all Harmonic media processors, through a software license, and the VOS 360 Live Streaming Platform.

"Due to the nearly global lockdown, the demand for high-quality streaming services has exploded and as such has led to excessive constraints on broadband networks. Adding our EyeQ technology to the mix can greatly decrease bandwidth consumption for high-quality video and alleviate strain on local and national broadband networks," said Shahar Bar, senior vice president of video products and corporate development at Harmonic, in a statement. "By offering free licenses for the expected lockdown timeframes, Harmonic is providing an effective tool to help both media companies and broadband networks alike."

Harmonic will highlight its EyeQ CAE technology through Live Connection, a 30-day virtual showcase showing Harmonic's latest video streaming products. Participants can register for the Harmonic Live Connection virtual showcase by visiting live.harmonicinc.com.