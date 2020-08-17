HEVC Advance leads streaming patent suit against Xiaomi, Vestel

HEVC Advance said that certain patent owners in the HEVC Advance HEVC/H.265 patent pool have filed patent infringement suits in Germany against Xiaomi and Vestel.

The proceedings were filed with the Düsseldorf Regional Court in Germany against Vestel Germany GmbH and Xiaomi Technology Germany GmbH, Xiaomi Technology Netherlands B.V., Xiaomi Technology France S.A.S. and Xiaomi Inc.

Xiaomi has been accused of infringing patents essential to the HEVC/H.265 digital video coding standard. According to the complaints, Vestel offers televisions and set-top-boxes in Germany which incorporate HEVC/H.265 technology, and Xiaomi offers mobile products in Germany which incorporate HEVC/H.265 technology.

Sponsored by Google Cloud Webinar: Remote Post Production In The Cloud Video production companies across the world have traditionally been tethered to physical facilities, but with the advent of covid-19, remote post production capabilities are more important than ever. Join this webinar to learn more about how video producers can utilize Google Cloud infrastructure, along with partner applications, to develop a remote post production suite that brings your artists and editors together, no matter where they are. Register Now

RELATED: TCL faces AVC patent infringement suit from MPEG LA

HEVC Advance also announced that MAS Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft has become a licensee in the HEVC Advance patent pool after recent favorable judgments and granted injunctions received by HEVC Advance Licensors' GE Video Compression, LLC, Dolby International AB and Koninklijke Philips N.V. in patent infringement proceedings brought against MAS

A German court found that all the asserted patents were infringed by MAS' offering HEVC/H.265 compliant products (set-top boxes, TVs, and tablet computers) and found that the Advance license terms and royalty rates offered to MAS were fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory.

As a result of MAS becoming a licensee, all legal disputes related to patent infringement proceedings brought by the three plaintiffs have been resolved.

The latest lawsuits from HEVC Advance come after the organization earlier this year announced that the current royalty rates offered by its HEVC/H.265 Pool License will remain unchanged for its next five-year term, beginning January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2025.

The HEVC Advance pool has been consolidating HEVC patent owners and now has 29 licensors and approximately 11,000 essential patents. When the pool launched in 2016, it had six licensors and approximately 500 essential patents.