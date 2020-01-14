Huawei joins HEVC Advance patent pool

HEVC Advance, an independent licensing administrator for HEVC codec, said that Huawei Technologies, along with its affiliates, has joined the organization.

The Chinese technology company has become both licensors and licensees of the HEVC Advance HEVC/H.265 patent pool, which means that all of Huawei's HEVC/H.265 essential patents will now be available through the HEVC Advance patent pool, and that Huawei gains access to the more than 10,000 patents needed for implementing the HEVC/H.265 video codec standard.

"Patent licensing provides reasonable reward for innovation, incentivizes further investment in research and development and drives continuous industry progress. Patent pools are one of the many ways to license IP. Huawei is very pleased to work with other video technology contributors to provide one-stop licensing to implementers of patents, while remaining open to individual licenses and providing patent implementers the opportunity to choose different licensing models based on their own business needs," said Jianxin Ding, head of global intellectual property at Huawei, in a statement. "Working with HEVC Advance enables Huawei's innovation in media technology to be widely used in the industry and brings consumers the convenience and delight of advanced video technology, whether in their daily life or at work."

"Our collaboration with Huawei sets a very good example of mutually beneficial and consensual SEP licensing," said HEVC Advance CEO Peter Moller in a statement. "Huawei is one of the largest and most important technology companies in the world. It is a leader in innovation and intellectual property and has contributed significantly to the development of many standards that are widely used in the telecommunication and media industry. Having the support of Huawei represents another big step forward toward our goal of eliminating IP barriers and enabling the benefits of HEVC technology to reach all consumers and all market participants. We look forward to working with Huawei to promote a healthy and collaborative SEP licensing environment in China and the rest of the world."

Huawei joins other new companies that have joined HEVC Advance, including LG and Technicolor.

The HEVC Advance video codec is designed to support higher resolution formats like 4K, while lowering bit rates to allow for faster downloads and reduced stress on networks.