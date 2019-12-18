Hulu adds 1080p/60fps support for some live TV channels

Hulu is beginning to roll out support for 1080p at 60fps framerate on some channels on its live streaming television service.

The company said support on select live channels is available on Xbox One and Apple TV (4th generation or later) and promised that additional devices and channels are coming soon.

Hulu last year announced that it would begin testing 60fps for its live TV service.

“Due to the dependencies required to enable 60fps, we’ll be rolling it out in phases to get you these higher-quality streams as quickly as possible. By offering our live streams at this frame rate, our goal is to provide a significantly more immersive viewing experience for Live TV,” the company said in a Reddit post, adding that viewers will notice improvements most while watching sports or news.

This week the company also released the Hulu Chrome app to allow users to access Hulu on the web. Users will receive a prompt to add the Hulu app to their computer’s dock, taskbar, or start menu, which will open Hulu in a standalone window. The feature will be available only on the Web for viewers using Google Chrome.

After beta launching in 2017, Hulu last year officially launched its redesigned web experience built around live TV.

Hulu.com leads Matt Doyle, principal product manager, and Daniella Rutel, principal technical program manager, last year told FierceVideo that the company took what it learned from users after launching the new Hulu UX on living room and mobile devices and used it to build a new experience from the ground up.