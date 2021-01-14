iSpot.tv buys Ace Metrix in boost to ad outcome measurement

iSpot.tv has acquired Ace Metrix, a provider of “attitudinal” metrics for TV and video creatives, to boost measurement of business outcomes and impact for ads.

The companies said their combined capabilities should give brands a better understanding of audience reach, consumer attention, brand impact and return on TV and connected TV advertising investments. Through the acquisition of Ace, iSpot said it now has annual contracts with more than 500 brands.

Ace Metrix gathers consumer sentiments before and after an ad first airs, and provides metrics including brand recall, purchase intent, likeability and neuro-linguistic programming emotion measurement.

“We know that brands invest in TV and video advertising to drive sales and lasting brand equity with audiences, often in the same campaign and creatives,” said iSpot.tv CEO Sean Muller in a statement. “This acquisition represents an industry-first solution for measuring both business outcomes and brand impact together and in real time. We are excited to bring Ace into the iSpot family because our joint technologies and expertise empower brands to make better, faster and more confident decisions.”

iSpot said it will immediately work to integrate Ace Metrix technology and operations. Ace CEO Peter Daboll will be joining the iSpot executive team as Chief Strategy Officer.

“The integration of Ace into the iSpot ecosystem creates an ad measurement machine unlike anything out there today, ” said Daboll in a statement. “We share so much DNA — from being the first real-time companies to disrupt TV advertising, to our always-on approach to measurement at scale, to our deep, long-lasting brand partnerships. This deal creates a one-of-a-kind opportunity for cohesive ad measurement at all stages of the advertising life cycle.”

iSpot will retain the Ace Metrix headquarters in Los Angeles, California, which will add to iSpot’s presence in the Seattle area and New York City. Ace’s 45 employees will join iSpot, bringing the total organization to 240 people.