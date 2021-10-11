iSpot.tv snaps up DRMetrix to boost DTC advertising capabilities

iSpot.tv, a platform for cross-platform TV advertising measurement, has acquired DRMetrix to boost its offerings for direct-to-consumer and direct-response TV advertisers.

Financial terms for the transaction were not disclosed.

iSpot said the deal will expand its measurement of emerging formats for addressable advertising and improve its ability to track rotating calls-to-actions, including website URLs, SMS and toll-free numbers. Paired with iSpot’s features for tracking creatives at scale and correlating ad exposures to conversion events including digital actions and in-store traffic should give brands a better view of the business impact for ad buys across platforms.

“iSpot is constantly investing in the development and acquisition of technologies required to accurately measure the TV advertising of tomorrow,” said iSpot CEO Sean Muller in a statement. “DRMetrix has developed unique and real-time measurement capabilities around creative versioning and dynamic advertising that will become increasingly important as the TV ad market evolves.”

DRMetrix’s AdSphere can monitor TV ad formats and executions including digital program insertion (DPI) ad breaks, which the company said allows for identification of ad creatives that are sold by the cable networks as “cover-ups,” which it said MVPDs inconsistently overlay with their own inventories including addressable and local advertising. The company said cover-ups are popular with DTC and DR advertisers for investing in and testing television since they often come at a heavy discount, but both the buy and sell side struggle to quantify the performance and value of this inventory.

“We developed a unique system for accurately measuring one of the most dynamic and difficult portions of TV advertising, and we amassed a client base that represents a growing and important part of the TV ecosystem,” said DRMetrix CEO Joseph Gray in a statement. “In iSpot, we’ve found a home for our innovations to thrive and a vehicle to accelerate our shared goals of making all TV ad measurement more transparent, more actionable and easier.”