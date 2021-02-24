LG pursues webOS smart TV manufacturer partnerships

LG is seeking to widen its reach in the smart TV market by making its webOS operating system available to third-party TV brands.

The company said that more than 20 international TV manufacturers – including RCA, Ayonz and Konka – have already committed to the webOS partnership. The company expects more partners to join in the future.

Licensees of webOS TV receive the LG’s user experience design along with features including voice search and control, integrated artificial intelligence algorithms and connectivity. Partners also get content integration options including streaming service apps like Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, DAZN and LG Channels, the company’s ad-supported streaming service.

LG said compatible TV models will also include the dedicated Magic Motion remote controller.

“The webOS platform is one of the easiest and most convenient way to access millions of hours of movies and TV shows,” said Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG Home Entertainment, in a statement. “By welcoming other manufacturers to join the webOS TV ecosystem, we are embarking on a new path that allows many new TV owners to experience the same great UX and features that are available on LG TVs. We look forward to bringing these new customers into the incredible world of webOS TV.”

By expanding webOS beyond LG TVs, the company is more directly taking on Roku and Amazon in the race to license smart TV operating systems to manufacturers. Roku has established a big share of smart TV business in the U.S., where the company said its operating system was built into 38% of all smart TVs sold in 2020.

If LG can grow webOS significantly beyond its own smart TVs, it can drive a lot more engagement on its platform and build a bigger audience for LG Channels.