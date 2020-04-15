Limelight improves low-latency video support

Limelight Networks is adding new features to its Live Video Services that enable a range of low-latency streaming options.

The company announced a plan to expand its low-latency live video delivery options to include support for chunk transfer encoded (CTE) media from low-latency CMAF derived media workflows. The company said low-latency CMAF allows broadcasters and content distributors to deliver live content with latencies as low as 2-3 seconds.

Limelight is also introducing Live Push Ingest, a new service that lets content providers have more control over live encoding workflows and reduce origin egress costs by pushing HLS, MPEG-DASH and low-latency CMAF streaming media segments and manifests for live distribution. Live Push supports ingest of live video from SD to 8K resolutions, offers scrubbing and DVR playback of content, and includes redundant ingest capabilities with automatic failover to support live events. Limelight said the feature will be directly integrated with its content delivery network.

Using the new Live Push Ingest capabilities, Limelight said chunk transfer encoded media can be delivered to viewers while media segments are still being ingested.

Limelight also announced it will be increasing the capacity of its Limelight Realtime Streaming solution in response to customer demand.

The new features arrive after Limelight recently announced EdgeFunctions, a new distributed serverless computing capability, for its edge platform to allow developers to more easily deploy code.

The company said that serverless architecture will allow developers to not have to worry about underlying infrastructure, including provisioning and managing servers or runtimes, and instead “concentrate on writing and deploying code to create or enhance user application experiences.”