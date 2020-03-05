Limelight says it’s added 70% more capacity to its CDN service

Limelight Networks said that in the past year it’s added 70% more egress capacity to its content delivery network services, and that it’s done so with an environmentally conscious approach.

Since January 2019, Limelight said it has increased egress capacity to more than 70 Tbps with 130 points of presence (PoPs) globally. The company said its expansion, along with the Ericsson Edge Gravity initiative, added new content delivery capabilities in service provider networks in 19 locations across eight countries: Thailand, Germany, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Australia, Turkey and Malaysia.

Throughout the past year, Limelight said its efficiency has improved by using software and new server technology. Limelight said its next-generation servers increase the average amount of data delivered per unit of power (megabits per second per watt) by almost 80%.

Limelight said it also saw online traffic increase by almost 50% in the last year. The company attributed the uptick in demand to its involvement in several live and on-demand OTT launches by large media companies.

“We’re delivering record online traffic and performance levels while expanding in an environmentally responsible way,” said Ersin Galioglu, vice president of strategic initiatives at Limelight, in a statement. “With many major media companies launching OTT offerings, we’re adding capacity globally as efficiently as possible to meet the growing demand.”

In May 2019, Limelight said that it opened its 100th PoP and that since January 2018, it had grown its global capacity by 40% to 42 Tbps of egress capacity.