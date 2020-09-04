LiveLike and WMT team up to build interactive features for college sports

With sports’ anticipated return to some university campuses this fall, streaming technology provider LiveLike is partnering with ad agency WMT Media to engage college sports fans.

The partnership will launch with Georgia Tech athletics using a custom-built mobile application by WMT Media and integrated with LiveLike’s technology. Starting Sept. 10, students, fans, alumni and recruits will have access to interactive features that sync to live events from their mobile device.

“With the postponement of some sports and others reducing or eliminating in-venue attendance, we set out to reimagine the collegiate sports experience,” said Andres Focil, founder at WMT, in a statement. “Working with LiveLike, we can elevate how athletic programs engage with their fan base in real-time, without ever leaving the team’s current online platform.”

For content owners and rights holders, LiveLike’s technology offers the ability to bring watch parties, spoiler-free chat, polls and other interactive features to their audiences without building an entirely new platform. Instead LiveLike’s software can be integrated with partners’ pre-existing apps and websites.

“We are thrilled to work with WMT Digital and work with Georgia Tech, my alma mater, to bring our interactive features to college athletics for the first time. Andres and his team have created some amazing platforms for the biggest names in collegiate athletics, including Georgia Tech, and we are excited to bring LiveLike to their students and fans,” said Miheer Walavalkar, CEO at LiveLike, in a statement.

The new venture with WMT Digital follows LiveLike’s additional partnerships with Turner Sports and NBA Digital, English Premier League and Sky Sports, and FloSports made earlier this year.