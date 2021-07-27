Magnite joins TV Data Initiative alongside Dish Media, Blockgraph

The TV Data Initiative—which was founded earlier this year by Dish Media, Blockgraph and others—said that independent SSP Magnite has joined the group.

Todd Randak, senior vice president of strategy and partnerships at Magnite, said his company will help the Initiative’s goals of applying of data to support TV ad buys, addressability, attribution and advanced programmatic capabilities, which he called a “major driver of growth and innovation for the industry in the years ahead.”

“We’re excited to welcome Magnite to the Initiative, as they help round out our roster of participants from every part of the TV data ecosystem. Pushing data-driven TV to scale requires standardization of new datasets, streamlining workflows, and simplifying connectivity to support media buyers and sellers, data and measurement providers and technology solutions. Magnite will provide a new perspective and valuable insights to help move the industry toward such a collaborative vision,” said Jonathan Steuer, expert advisor to the Initiative, in a statement.

Besides Dish Media, Blockgraph—which is owned by Comcast/NBCUniversal, Charter and ViacomCBS—founding Initiative members include TransUnion, MadHive, VideoAmp, Eyeota and TVSquared.

Over the next six months, the founding members said they will work together to assess the current state of data in the advanced TV ecosystem, explore the main challenges and opportunities, and identify the priorities for a data-based TV industry. That includes developing a landscape overview, analyzing the challenges and barriers currently facing different categories of industry participants, and assessing the potential for new collective arrangements to support data sharing, matching and quality.

Members plan to use this new industry program to help advertisers, agencies, MVPDs, programmers and other distributors “try and untangle the massive mess of TV data,” according to TV[R]EV Co-Founder Alan Wolk.