MediaKind builds Dolby Vision support into video encoding platform

MediaKind, a media technology and services provider, said it has integrated Dolby Vision technology within its encoding portfolio.

Dolby Vision will be supported within MediaKind Packaging and MediaKind Encoding Live products, and MediaKind’s Aquila Streaming and Aquila Broadcast solutions providing any resolution from standard definition (SD) to Ultra High Definition (UHD).

“As more UHD channels come to market, service providers, broadcasters, and operators will require the latest HDR encoding technology advancements to enable and realize the immersive potential of their content. Support for Dolby Vision means we can further enhance our encoding solutions to meet the needs of our customers and provide them with the ability to deliver premium, next-generation experiences to the market faster than ever before,” said Boris Felts, head of products for MediaKind, in a statement.

Dolby Vision is an advanced imaging technology that combines high dynamic range (HDR) with wide color gamut capabilities to improve picture quality and provide more brightness, contrast, color, and detail.

For the first quarter of its fiscal 2021, Dolby reported total revenue of $389.9 million, compared to $291.9 million during the year-ago quarter.

"We had a good start to the fiscal year with solid financial results and ongoing progress across our growth initiatives," said Kevin Yeaman, president and CEO at Dolby Laboratories, in a statement. "Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos continue to grow across more devices and services, including new focus areas like music and gaming, and we are in the early days of enabling a broader range of applications and services as we increase our engagement with developers through Dolby.io."

The Dolby Vision integration comes along shortly after MediaKind announced new enhancements to its MediaFirst TV platform. The company said that by virtualizing managed and OTT services, its TV Platform will allow service providers to use web services within a converged multi-screen experience, spanning pay TV in-home, TV Everywhere and OTT offerings. The platform is now pre-integrated with Evergent's CRM and billing platform.