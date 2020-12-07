MGM migrates it content library and media workloads to AWS

Metro Goldwyn Mayer struck a multi-year collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to reimagine its core media supply chain and enterprise-wide media distribution platform.

MGM is focused on the production, acquisition, licensing and global distribution of its film and television content across all media platforms. MGM is migrating its content library and critical SAP workloads to AWS to power its media supply chain as well as support its content rights and distribution processes.

Running on AWS, MGM will distribute content across multiple platforms quickly and at scale.

Traditional media supply chains are highly decentralized and rely on manual processes and third parties to distribute content to new and existing platforms. MGM’s new cloud-based media supply chain will use AWS compute, storage, machine learning and media services to modernize its infrastructure.

MGM will build a data lake on AWS using Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) that will provide up-to-date content rights and ownership information and connect to a container architecture that will simplify and automate workflows and processes throughout MGM’s complex media supply chain.

MGM will leverage AWS Media Services to more fully automate the processes for preparing and delivering MGM’s library of feature film and TV content, and it will optimize video for viewing on any screen.

Using AWS Lambda serverless compute and AWS container services, the new media supply chain will enable MGM to transfer, process and package video for all media channels on demand.

Applying machine learning services like Amazon Rekognition will enable MGM to analyze content, as well as create and tag specific video frames with metadata, making it easier for MGM’s partners to find and license film and TV shows for their lineups.

“Our new cloud-based media supply chain will give us increased visibility into owned content, the ability to better inform our sales teams and faster processing of licensing deals that will help us deliver more content experiences to viewers and grow new revenue opportunities,” said Doug Rousso, chief technology officer of MGM, in a statement.