MyBundle.TV launches new streaming guide, “Profiles”

MyBundle.TV, an online platform that connects consumers, streaming services and broadband partners, this week launched a personalized interactive streaming TV guide intended to simplify the disjointed streaming landscape.

The new streaming guide is called “Profiles” and is an expansion of MyBundle.TV’s “Find My Bundle,” a free tool that helps consumers identify and sign up for streaming services that fits their budget and viewing habits. Users can select a few preferences like favorite genres and TV channels, and the tool will recommend an ideal streaming package. In addition, the tool will connect consumers with cost effective broadband options.

For broadband providers and streaming services, Find My Bundle is a direct pipeline of new customers.

Currently connected to 150 streaming services and 30 broadband providers, MyBundle.TV also offers Find My Bundle as a white-labeled service broadband-first companies can use to sign up new subscribers.

“MyBundle.TV is a trusted resource for broadband providers looking to help their customers navigate the streaming TV world,” said Jason Cohen, co-founder and CEO of MyBundle.TV, in a statement. “Now, in addition to helping broadband partners increase conversion of new customers and retain existing subscribers, our new Profiles offers easy-to-use tools their entire customer base can utilize to simplify streaming, save money and increase overall satisfaction.”

MyBundle.TV’s Profiles acts as a personalized streaming hub, where consumers can search for and discover new TV shows and movies, locate content across streaming apps and create watchlists. Profiles also help track and manage streaming subscriptions.

“The media ecosystem is changing rapidly, and with so many streaming services available, the marketplace is overwhelming for even the most tech-savvy consumer,” said Cohen. “Ultimately, the consumer wins from all the choices available, but we know they need some help. By bringing together consumers, leading broadband providers and streaming services, MyBundle.TV has created a symbiotic ecosystem for all three constituencies.”