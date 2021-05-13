NBCU cracks open ‘Choose Your Own Adventure’ ad format

Ahead of its Upfronts pitch to advertisers, NBCUniversal’s One Platform has launched a series of new ad formats including a “Choose Your Own Adventure” style commercial.

Officially dubbed “Choose Your Destiny,” the format will use features like social voting to let viewers determine the next installment of a brand's creative for an upcoming linear pod, or branded content experiences that let consumers choose the narrative.

"Our Content and Commercial Innovations are an ongoing opportunity for NBCUniversal to completely reimagine the viewer experience, while creating new ways for our marketing partners to propel their business forward," said Josh Feldman, chief marketing officer at NBCUniversal Advertising & Partnerships, in a statement. "We know that people today are craving authentic connection more than ever, and we're thrilled to add a new layer of interactivity to the viewing experience for consumers and advertisers alike. These new ad formats are a glimpse into the future of video -- bridging the gap for audiences and partners with new ways to engage and activate within powerful content that informs, entertains and shapes the world."

The broadcaster is also debuting interactive mobile shopping experiences featuring augmented reality commerce activations via on-screen codes that put NBCU talent in viewers’ living rooms. ‘Look Live’ will use production techniques and trafficking processes that allow marketers to create quick-turn content that goes from shoot to on-air debut in under 36 hours to ensure more relevant messages are reaching consumers.

NBCU also announced “Stay in Show,” which uses the “native canvasses” within a show for advertising opportunities. That might include showing marketers' creative on screens on the set. And the company said it can use geo-targeting capabilities to place passive ads on top of the viewer experience.

Other new formats include interactive scripted commercial launches and “Take:15,” which offers brands an opening act led by NBCUniversal talent ahead of their commercial spot.