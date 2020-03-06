Net Insight acquires Aperi’s IP video product portfolio for $1.2M

Net Insight today acquired Aperi’s IP video product portfolio as part of its strategy to grow its core media networks business.

With this transaction, effective immediately, Net Insight acquired the full product portfolio, IPRs, brand and inventory from Aperi Corporation for $1.2 million in cash. The estimated impact on Net Insight operating earnings for 2020 is limited. As part of this transaction, eight Aperi engineers will join Net Insight to continue development and support of the Aperi products.

The company said this acquisition supports its growth strategy of increased focus and investment. Net Insight has lately launched new products for internet-based transport (Nimbra 400) and cloud-based transport (Nimbra Edge). Other components of the growth strategy include accelerated Nimbra product development and a commitment to offer open standards Nimbra products to the market.

“By adding the Aperi products to our portfolio, we can strengthen our offering to a larger set of use cases for both existing and new customers,” said Crister Fritzson, incoming CEO of Net Insight (beginning April 1, 2020), in a statement. “This transaction is an important part of building the new Net Insight.”

“We share the Aperi product vision of an open and virtualized software architecture and are excited to welcome the team of skilled engineers to Net Insight and to continue supporting existing and new Aperi customers,” said Ulrik Rohne, vice president of Media Networks at Net Insight, in a statement.

Earlier this year, Net Insight sold its consumer streaming business, Sye, to Amazon for approximately $37.2 million in cash.