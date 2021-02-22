Netflix can now automatically download recommended shows

Netflix has introduced Downloads For You, a new feature that will automatically download shows or movies that it thinks you will like.

The new feature can be turned on from the Downloads tab on a mobile device. Users can choose the amount of content they want downloaded to their device –1GB, 3GB or 5GB. The feature is available today on Android globally and Netflix said it will be testing soon on iOS.

“Whether you’re a comedy fan stuck on a long car ride or a rom com lover without internet, we do the work so there is always something new waiting to entertain and delight you,” the company wrote.

Sponsored by Dell Technologies Whitepaper: How to Elevate Your Content Delivery Workflows With Dell EMC PowerScale Learn how Dell EMC PowerScale helps meet surging viewer demand while reducing costs with a single centralized platform for the ingest, processing, and delivery of the content your viewers love. Download Now

RELATED: Netflix finally adds smart download feature to iOS apps

Netflix first introduced a download feature in 2016 and three years ago expanded it with Smart Downloads, which notes when a user is finished watching a downloaded episode then deletes it and automatically downloads the next episode.

Netflix has been busy in 2021 introducing features that reduce the friction for subscribers having a hard time deciding what to watch next. In January, the company said it is planning a global rollout of a new shuffle play feature that allows subscribers to just let Netflix pick a title for them.

“I think an even better example of that is a new feature that we've been testing and we're going to now roll out globally, because it's really working for us where our members can basically indicate to us that they just want to skip browsing entirely, click one button and we'll pick a title for them just to instantly play,” said Netflix COO Greg Peters during the company’s most recent earnings cal. “And that's a great mechanism that's worked quite well for members in that situation.”