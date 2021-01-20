Netflix plans shuffle play feature for global rollout

Netflix is planning a global rollout of a new shuffle play feature that allows subscribers to just let Netflix pick a title for them.

During Tuesday’s fourth-quarter earnings call, Netflix COO Greg Peters said users sometimes show up and they're not really sure what they want to watch. One example of how Netflix is addressing this problem is through a linear feed, which the company is testing in France.

“I think an even better example of that is a new feature that we've been testing and we're going to now roll out globally, because it's really working for us where our members can basically indicate to us that they just want to skip browsing entirely, click one button and we'll pick a title for them just to instantly play,” Peters said. “And that's a great mechanism that's worked quite well for members in that situation.”

Netflix last year began testing the feature, which apparently dips into users’ viewing history to surface content it thinks they will enjoy.

Netflix has stopped offering free trials in some markets including the U.S. but the company has been experimenting with other means of getting non-subscribers onto the platform. The company launched an offer called StreamFest in India and provided free 48-hour previews of its service. Peters said that millions of people signed up for access.

“And now we go through the more difficult part of actually analyzing how that interest through this specific tactic translates into sustained incremental growth. And we're still working through the details of that. And obviously based on what we see there will inform how we think about how we leverage that tactic again, or how do we improve on it, what other places we think it might be leverageable,” Peters said.