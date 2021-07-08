Nielsen strengthens ad attribution with TVTY acquisition

Nielsen has acquired TVTY, a TV attribution provider and ad monitoring company based in Paris, France, to strengthen its measurement capabilities.

TVTY’s solutions are focused on allowing advertisers and agencies to optimize their spend based on outcomes. Nielsen said the company will complement and expand its TV Attribution and Ad Intel services.

"The acquisition of TVTY aligns to Nielsen's strategy to deliver cross-media outcomes as a complement to audience measurement. TVTY bolsters Nielsen's ability to size an audience with analytics. Nielsen offers marketers full-funnel search, interest and sales metrics, enabling them to operate with speed and granularity. We offer valuable data insights to plan, optimize and assess the performance of spend across channels and markets. Together we will be powering a better media future for marketers,” said Sean Cohan, chief growth officer and president, international, for Nielsen.

RELATED: Roku acquires Nielsen’s advanced video advertising business

"We believe that TV advertising will be increasingly bought and optimized based on business outcomes. We are grateful for the passionate team, partners, and clients that have allowed us to build the platform needed for this new reality. Today, we are humbled to join the Nielsen family, and we know there is no better place to achieve our vision on a global scale,” said Eliott Reilhac, CEO of TVTY, in a statement.

Nielsen’s TVTY acquisition comes at a time when many companies are working to improve attribution for ad buyers and agencies. 605 this week said that it provide attribution services for all TV networks, advertisers and programmers participating in the Canoe addressable enablement initiative. AMC Networks has already signed on to use 605’s attribution tools. Last week, Spectrum Reach, the advertising sales business of Charter, announced a new cross-platform attribution solution built in coordination with Blockgraph and TVSquared.

Earlier this year, Nielsen sold its Advanced Video Advertising (AVA) business—including its video automatic content recognition (ACR) and dynamic ad insertion (DAI) technologies—to Roku.