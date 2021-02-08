Ookla Speedtest now measures streaming video quality

Ookla Speedtest, a popular app for gauging internet access performance metrics, has released a new test for measuring streaming video quality.

The company said the new app plays a video to measure the adaptive bitrate and determine the maximum resolution, load time and buffer users should be able to expect given current network conditions. The test will also tell you which devices work best at that performance level.

Ookla said if the video test determines a network cannot successfully stream the maximum resolution supported by a device, then there is most likely a network problem.

Sponsored by Dell Technologies Whitepaper: How to Elevate Your Content Delivery Workflows With Dell EMC PowerScale Learn how Dell EMC PowerScale helps meet surging viewer demand while reducing costs with a single centralized platform for the ingest, processing, and delivery of the content your viewers love. Download Now

“Taking a Speedtest will let you know whether you're getting lower than expected network bandwidth needed to stream your video. If your video test results reveal that you are frequently not able to stream well, you can use your video test history to advocate for yourself when talking to your provider,” the company wrote in a blog post.

RELATED: Opensignal study slams U.S. carriers’ streaming-video quality

Video testing is currently part of the Speedtest app on iOS and the company said it will be available on more platforms soon.

Last year, Opensignal added a similar video streaming quality test feature to its mobile app. The company’s app test runs a 15-second video snippet to test and log load time, buffering and playback issues to what video streaming quality users can expect with HD and SD videos.

In Opensignal’s most recent State of Mobile Video Experience report, the United States didn’t fare too well. The company gave the country a 56 out of 100 for overall quality of mobile video streaming.