Oracle expands multi-platform audience reach metrics

Oracle Data Cloud is adding a new product, Moat Reach, to better measure audience reach across digital, mobile and television.

To power the TV measurement section on Moat, Oracle is iSpot’s real-time impression verification and attention scoring, which uses 14 million opted-in TV devices to identify, extract, and catalog TV ads as they air.

“Moat has always set the gold standard for digital ad verification, and they served as a model when we developed iSpot’s measurement approach,” said iSpot CEO Sean Muller in a statement. “Integrating our capabilities really gives brands unprecedented visibility and newfound capabilities that will help make smarter decisions. We’re delighted to work with Moat by Oracle Data Cloud to provide brands with the most reliable reach and audience verification system on the market.”

“True cross-platform measurement — understanding which real people actually receive which ads across platforms — is one of the most foundational questions of advertising,” said Kevin Whitcher, vice president of product management at Oracle Data Cloud, in a statement. “We’re thrilled to work with iSpot to bring TV and digital ad viewership data together in a way that meaningfully moves the industry forward.”

Moat Reach integrates Moat Analytics’ digital impression data with TV ad viewership data from iSpot against the people and households in the Oracle ID Graph. The platform includes interface that displays unified people-based metrics for audience reach and frequency across all types of media. Oracle said marketers will be able to measure audiences based on custom or first-party segments as well as analyze key demographics like age, gender and household composition through each channel.