Paramount+, Google and Roku jump aboard HDR10+ bandwagon

HDR10+ Technologies has added new strategic partners including Paramount+, Google and Roku, all of whom have signed on as HDR10+ adopters.

Paramount+ is now delivering originals like “The Stand” to certified HDMI devices, joining Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube and others in supporting HDR10+. The newly rebranded streaming service now has hundreds of movies, television shows and user-generated programs that support the technology.

At the same time, Google and Roku have become the latest companies to certify HDR10+ products and will be offering several compatible devices.

“We envision HDR10+ being a key enabler for Chromecast with Google TV plus other platforms going forth and we look forward to helping our various partners across the industry achieve a great HDR experience,” said Matt Frost, director of product management at Google, in a statement.

“At Roku we are dedicated to providing consumers with easy-to-use products that offer a lot of value and choice. We recently announced Roku OS 10, a free software update rolling out to Roku devices, and we have enabled HDR10+ on the all-new Roku Express 4K+, Roku Express 4K and Roku Ultra (2020) products for an even more vivid and bright viewing experience on TVs that support it,” said Mark Ely, vice president of retail product strategy at Roku, in a statement.

HDR10+ Technologies said it has been working to drive awareness about HDR10+ and High Dynamic Range in general while expanding availability of HDR10+ compatible content, devices, tools and services. The organization said the technology is now available from more than 100 different companies.

Other HDR10+ adopters included Broadcom, CommScope, OnePlus, Panasonic, Plex, Qualcomm, Samsung, TCL and Toshiba.

HDR10+ Technologies has also been expanding the technology’s reach beyond traditional consumer electronics with deals like the new APEX (Airline Passenger EXperience) Association standard which allows HDR10+ content to be viewed during in-flight entertainment.