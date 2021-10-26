Roku device data arrives on Nielsen’s Digital Content Ratings

As of October, Roku has begun allowing publishers to measure channel content on Roku devices within Nielsen Digital Content Ratings.

Digital Content Ratings is promising deduplicated reach and demographic insights for channels on Roku devices to identify which programs best reach key audiences. Nielsen said the increase in coverage will help content owners and advertisers with ad planning around TV streaming and is a milestone toward Nielsen ONE, the company’s cross-media solution that is working toward providing advertisers and publishers with a single metric to transact across linear and digital TV.

Nielsen will be able to measure Roku's 55.1 million active accounts to provide audience measurement of digital content consumption including streaming video, static web pages and mobile apps across PC, mobile and TV streaming devices.

"This strengthens the close collaboration between Roku and Nielsen," said Louqman Parampath, vice president of product management at Roku, in a statement. "DCR's syndicated, independent measurement provides market transparency and immediate value to our publishers around understanding audiences in their channels. This bolsters our commitment to delivering for our customers and underscores our focus to continue to be an innovator in the evolving TV streaming measurement landscape."

"TV streaming is the wave of the future for digital video consumption, and Roku is a major player in CTV penetration," said Ameneh Atai, general manager of digital and advanced TV commercial strategy at Nielsen, in a statement. "With the addition of Roku, DCR will have the capability to measure the majority of CTV platforms devices as well as provide channel partners with an understanding of their overall reach across CTV devices. Armed with these insights, media buyers and sellers can make critical decisions around ad strategies and publishers can create informed programming and content distribution strategies."

Earlier this year,. Roku acquired Nielsen's Advanced Video Advertising business including the company’s video automatic content recognition (ACR) and dynamic ad insertion (DAI) technologies. The companies said they will continue to integrate complementary Nielsen ad and content measurement products into the Roku platform and further advance Nielsen ONE.