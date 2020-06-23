Roku, Hulu and Tubi unveil new ad tech at 2020 NewFronts

Roku, Hulu and Tubi – three of the biggest names in the ad-supported streaming space – took the stage Monday at IAB NewFronts to discuss new developments in the streaming TV ad space.

Roku showed off what it’s calling the “Agile Investment Plan” for the upfront ad sales period. The company is offering free creative services to adapt national ad buys including overlays on both linear TV ads and on streaming ads. Roku is also promising that national TV buys can go dark in any ZIP within 24 hours if local regulations change, 14-day 100% cancelable terms for upfronts, and the ability for advertisers to swap lines of business within their upfront commitment at no penalty

The company also announced Roku Reserve, a new offering where advertisers can place ads only on the top 1% of channels on Roku.

Roku said it’s also offering equivalized pricing for :15s spots, the ability to avoid ad collision though its OneView ad platform, and incremental reach guarantees.

Hulu revealed a new advertising format called GatewayGo that it says combines traditional TV ads with new prompts like QR codes and push notifications so viewers to take immediate action on a brand’s offer with their mobile device. SmileDirectClub, The RealReal and Sweetgreen are among Hulu’s exclusive launch partners for the new ad format.

The company also announced a new integration with Nielsen Media Impact to better show marketers what kind of reach they can expect against their ad spend across the Disney Advertising Sales platform. That ties in directly with Disney Hulu XP, a new unified ad product for marketers that will allow for purchasing across the entire Disney portfolio. The new product, launching October 1, is expected to provide incremental addressable reach and enhanced targeting options.

Tubi, which Fox acquired earlier this year for $440 million, Tubi showed off a new frequency tool that caps exposure to ads. The company said its new technology scans every piece of creative that comes in from various demand sources to identify and compare the brand and campaign to make a determination for delivery. Tubi’s proprietary ad server is also adding direct integrations with demand-side platforms including The Trade Desk, Amobee, Adelphic and Adobe Ad Cloud.